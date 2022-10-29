Intense as a rock in the throat, Netflix movie will trouble you for weeks

They say that a mother’s love for her child is transcendental, that motherhood is sacred, and that a woman’s bond with her child is something the parents will never know. All of this is a social construction to give women greater responsibility for their children. Love is not always born in the womb. Like all love, it needs time, it needs to bloom and solidify. If the mother’s bond is stronger, it may be because most fathers are not trying hard enough to create a similar bond. The same estrangement of the father in front of the child creature, the mother also experiences. She just feels more guilt and responsibility than the man, so she sees that it is her duty, above all, to protect that little helpless being. The difference between mother and father, man and woman, is humanity.

But something about motherhood that man does not carry and does not experience is pregnancy. There is no lonelier time in life than this. The woman who didn’t feel alone, most vulnerable and most misunderstood during pregnancy realigned her chakras, discovered the secret of Buddhist monks who set their own body on fire, discovered the recipe for the most genuine serenity. Childbirth, they say, is the worst pain a human being can experience. And is. Now experience experiencing pregnancy and childbirth and getting out of it all without a child in your arms. This I cannot imagine. It is beyond what any reason can understand, sustain, justify. For me, on this side there is only madness and despair. Any reaction a woman has after experiencing this is self-defense for her sanity.

The first time I saw “Pieces of a Woman” I was pregnant, feeling all those inexplicable, effusive emotions. In the middle of a pandemic, crying alone in the bathroom, thinking that maybe in a week I wouldn’t be alive anymore, because of a deadly virus, to take care of my baby. At other times, I thought about obstetric violence and the myriad ways my child could be tortured by a doctor during birth: being forcibly ripped out of my belly, being exposed to the operating room lights, being placed in a solitary plastic crib amidst to dozens of other unknown babies, far from my heat.

In others, I felt fanciful despair. A nighttime raid, a fugitive thug who shot me in the belly or stabbed me in the womb. Then the fear of responsibility, of losing my identity, my independence, my dreams. Fears and anxieties are many during pregnancy. If there’s one thing I don’t recommend, it’s watching “Pieces of a Woman” pregnant, like I did. The film, by itself, already portrays the greatest terrors of a woman. A difficult, painful birth, with an unknown doctor and that culminates in her long-awaited dead baby.

The film stirs the viewer’s emotions, be they mother or father, and gives us the awareness, which sometimes disappears, that even an event as natural as the birth of a child can become a session of terror and panic. But the loss of a baby isn’t just traumatic when it happens. Although there was never any coexistence with the child, there is the pain of the phantom limb. The loss of something that was meant to be there and isn’t. An excruciating pain that stabs the very existence of the mother and father.

In “Pieces of Woman”, by Kornél Mundruczó, she narrates the paradox of facing this pain between the father and the mother. While Martha (Vanessa Kirby) isolates herself, tries to erase the painful memory of her son trying to reduce his existence so he doesn’t go crazy, Sean (Shia LaBeouf) needs the memory, the suffering of grief, the grave over his grave. Both wallow in self-destructive behavior, but in different ways. As Sean affects the people around him, it’s as if Martha digs a deep pit to bury herself. While going through the unspeakable suffering, people demand certain behaviors, like Martha’s mother who demands that she confront the midwife in court, and she still can’t even face herself in the mirror without feeling that she’s failed as a mother, for having left your baby die.

The screenplay was written based on the very tragedy of the loss of a child by screenwriter Kata Wéber and Kornél Mundruczó and conveys in a very intense and sensitive way how painful a moment like this can be. With the death of a baby, a dream dies, a life that could have been and was not, a happiness that passes like a stealthy comet in the sky and disappears on the horizon, a stillborn hope, overshadowed in the abyss of the soul.

“Pieces of a Woman” is not a movie for everyone. In fact, it is for few, because it is, above all, a trigger. It causes fear, suffering and anguish, even if you have never lost a child, or even become pregnant yet. But it’s like looking death in the face and recognizing it as real, as part of life. The film is necessary, because few voices speak or have spoken for mothers who have gone through this type of mourning, countless times despised by society.

Movie: Pieces of a Woman

Direction: Kornel Mundruczó

Year: 2020

Genre: Drama

note: 9/10