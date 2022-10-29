iOS 16.1. renew security measures: see how to activate

The most valuable brand when it comes to smartphones has certainly been rethinking its strategy. Target of constant complaints from consumers, the iPhone 14, added to the iOS 16 update, aroused insecurity. Several bugs and flaws in even simple features led the company’s fans to lose a little enthusiasm for the releases.

See too: Apple says the iPhone will have the same charger as Android

Identifying a new threat

Vulnerability CVE-2022-4282 was quickly noticed by an anonymous person and reported to the team. On the 24th of this month, Monday, the iOS 16.1 improvements were openly released.

The previous version of the operating system presented a threat with malicious codes, previously specified, but that in the new configuration ended up being ignored. The concern of cybersecurity experts quickly spurred the development of new barriers against intruders.

Looking for specific victims

Cybercriminals who have not been identified are looking for victims known for producing important content: journalists, reporters and even businessmen. And that’s exactly why the iPhone became the main target, given its professional use and simple operation that attracts relevant members of society. Therefore, the famous end up suffering even more from these attempts at mass leaks.

Battery and Live Activities come to the interface

In addition to the new security mechanisms, the battery indicator with percentage and ”Live Activies” arrive at the interface, allowing the visualization of suspended apps such as game scores, notifications and playlists. iCloud now lets you create shared photo albums, ensuring family and friends don’t miss any records. If you have a model iPhone From the 8th generation onwards, access the phone’s ”Settings” by clicking ”General” > ”Software Update” > ”Download and Update”.

This process is extremely important to allow your applications to be always up to date and your data security to be guaranteed, avoiding unpleasant surprises linked to hacker attacks.