iPhone: 5 Things You Can Do With Gestures on iOS | Operational systems

The iPhone (iOS) allows you to perform a series of actions and commands using only gestures. The possibility, in addition to making the use of the cell phone more fluid and intuitive, can also facilitate writing, correcting texts and even simplifying some complex commands, such as screenshots and sending messages. With that in mind, the TechTudo gathered, in the list below, five actions that can be done using just the swipe and drag gestures on iPhone (iOS). Check what they are in the next lines and learn how to activate them.

iPhone 14 screen — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

1. Turn off the flashlight with swipe

It is common for users to click on the flashlight widget on the iPhone Lock Screen (iOS) and accidentally turn on the light. What few people know is that turning it off is even simpler, and you can do this simply by gently swiping the screen to the left. That way, there’s no need to tap and press the flashlight shortcut again, but just drag the screen to turn it off.

Turning off the flashlight by dragging the screen to the side — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

2. Take a print with three taps on the back

iPhone (iOS) has a number of accessibility features that make some actions on mobile easier. one of them is the “Play Back”, which lets you complete commands by tapping the back of your iPhone two or three times. With the tool, you can define the number of touches and the action that will be performed.

To do this, go to Device Settings and tap on the tab “Accessibility”. On the next page, select “Touch” and swipe down until you find the option “Play Back”. Then choose between “Double Tap” or “Triple Touch” and select feature “Print Screen” to complete.

Enabling the "Tap Back" feature to take screenshots on iPhone (iOS) with double tap on the back — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

3. Open new tab in Safari by swiping

Safari also has gesture integration, which makes using the browser simpler and more intuitive. To open a new tab, for example, you can just slide your finger over the menu, going from right to left. To check all open pages, just press the menu and drag your finger up. In addition, it is also possible to close the tabs by swiping them to the left.

It is possible to open new tabs in Safari by swiping the screen to the left — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Hold keyboard to move cursor

The iPhone (iOS) also has very useful keyboard tricks, including gesture typing and the possibility of using it as a trackpad to move the cursor over the screen in a simple way. This feature is very useful when writing longer texts, as it is possible to rest the cursor in the desired location without having to erase the entire word, for example.

To use it, just press the spacebar for a few seconds and slide your finger across the screen. You can move the cursor sideways or up and down to navigate the text and make any changes you want.

The iPhone (iOS) keyboard can turn into a trackpad by tapping and pressing the spacebar — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

5. Send message from double tap on the back

iPhone (iOS) allows you to create shortcuts for certain actions – such as sending messages or creating alarms, for example – and you can activate them with the accessibility feature “Tap Back”. In this way, you can determine that, by double tapping the back of the phone, it sends a message to a specific contact without you having to open any application.

To configure this automation, open the Shortcuts app and tap on the icon “+” to create a new shortcut. then go to “Send Message”, write the text in the indicated location and select the recipient. Finish by tapping the “OK”, in the upper right corner of the screen. Then go to Settings, go to “Accessibility”“Touch” and “Play Back”. select “Double Tap”swipe down until you find the tab “Shortcuts” and select the option “Send Message”.

Activating the "Tap Back" command to send messages on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

