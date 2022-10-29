‘It’s worth more than the hepta’

With Max Vertappen’s double championship guaranteed in Formula 1, the Dutchman has received many recognitions from colleagues on the grid, including the also two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard even didn’t miss the chance to compare the young driver to Lewis Hamilton. “Max’s titles are worth more than Hamilton’s. I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it’s different when you win seven world titles just having to fight your teammate,” he said.

Alonso’s victorious campaigns in his second championship were fighting battles with drivers from other teams, perhaps, that’s why the Spaniard felt comfortable saying about the ‘advantage’ of winning that way and not just competing with a teammate who runs in the same car. “I think a championship like this is worth less than when you fought other riders with equivalent or even better material,” he added.

Heading into his 20th season in Formula 1, Alonso still talked about the chance to compete with big names of the generation, but not having the opportunity to battle Max for a title. “I’ve been lucky enough to fight Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher in the past, but I’ve never had that opportunity with Max. Hopefully that will happen in the next few years.