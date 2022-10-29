Ituano beats Londrina and will decide access with Vasco in the last round | Vasco



Aylon was the highlight of Ituano against Londrina and left the decision for a spot in Serie A for the last round – Disclosure/Ituano

Aylon was the highlight of Ituano against Londrina and left the decision for a spot in Serie A for the last roundDisclosure / Ituano

Published 10/28/2022 20:55

On the night of this Friday (28), Ituano beat Londrina by the score of 2 to 0 and left the decision for a spot in the G-4 for the last round of the Series B of the Brasileirão. Vasco will need to go to Itu, on the 6/11th, and can tie to guarantee their spot in the 2023 Series A. The scenario pointed to the need for two results for Gigante da Colina to guarantee its place in the elite even after the defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, by 3 to 2, in São Januário: a tie between Londrina and Ituano, in addition to a stumble by Sport against Factory worker. This situation was far from the 28th minute of the first half, when Aylon scored the goal of Galo de Itu against Tubarão, at Estádio do Café. The striker still had the opportunity to extend the score at the end of the first half, but missed a penalty kick.