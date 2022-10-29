James Webb Reveals Galaxy Collision Details Hubble Couldn’t See

Anyone interested in cosmic wonders knows what the James Webb telescope has been able to capture from outer space. In addition to answering questions already asked by scientists and provoking a new series of questions, one of their most recent records takes a new look at a phenomenon already known – but that older telescopes, such as Hubble, could not identify.
In this case, the image, which can be seen below, shows two merging galaxies about 270 million light-years from Earth. Dubbed IC 1623 A and B, they are on a collision course in the constellation Cetus and could be forming a supermassive black hole capable of altering the fabric of the universe. But, before darkness, there must be a lot of light — and that’s what James Webb was able to show, in comparison with the Hubble record, which looks more opaque and less sensitive to this detail.
This merger also spurred the creation of a region where many new stars are created — the so-called starburst. The latest telescope view showed us the luminous core and presented humanity with a complete and mesmerizing picture of IC 1623.
This is all due, in terms of technology, to the Webb’s infrared sensitivity and its impressive resolution at these wavelengths, which allowed it to see beyond the cosmic dust that clouded Hubble’s view.
And you, what did you think of this newest achievement by James Webb? Leave your impressions!