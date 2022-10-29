Júnior Santos reinforces the desire to stay, praises Botafogo’s structure and does not hide happiness in having his name screamed by the fans: ‘I’ll take it for life’

Junior Santos Arrived to Botafogo in the second window of 2022 as one of the less popular names and even under some suspicion, but he became a starter in the team of Luís Castro and important piece in this final stretch of Brazilian championship. In victory over Red Bull Bragantino by 2 to 1 last Wednesday (26/10), the striker had his name shouted by the fans in the Nilton Santos and does not hide happiness with the fact.

– It was a very defining moment in my career, I will carry it with me for the rest of my life. When I arrived I said that I would not lack dedication. I gave my all in the game, I managed to participate in the goal, there are already four participations in goals, this all makes me very happy – celebrated Júnior Santos, in a press conference this Saturday morning (29/10), at CT Lonier.

The striker arrived at Botafogo with a short contract, loaned by Sanfrecce Hiroshima, from Japan, only until the end of the year. Júnior Santos reinforced his desire to remain at Glorioso for 2023, he highly praised the club’s structure and staff, but said he leaves the matter to his representatives and focuses on continuing to help the team on the field.

– I am very happy here at Botafogo. The club welcomed me, I have had all the support to improve, I managed to gain mass, my physical performance has improved, the club has given me all the assistance, from the physical trainer, the food staff, physical therapist… I talked to my manager for him to drive things and talk to the club, don’t tell me anything for now because I want to focus on these last games. This is my focus, I want to give 100% in training and games to achieve the goals at Botafogo and keep my head up, letting the board and the manager lead this. I would like to stay, but my main focus is on the games and on taking Botafogo as far as possible – said.