Know the trick that can hide your name on WhatsApp

By default, the Whatsapp leaves some data of its users exposed on the messaging platform. But, the good news is that there are features that can hide some of them.

If a stranger has started a conversation with you and called you by name, know that your profile is very likely to be accessible. Usually, these situations occur when we are in groups with many people.

So, if you are looking for more privacy, find out how to hide your name inside and outside a WhatsApp group.

Learn to hide your name on WhatsApp

When we access the profile of a group that we are members of in Whatsapp, even who we have not saved among the contacts we can identify. That’s because, the person’s name is available to any messenger user.

If you don’t want this to happen to you, know that it’s possible to protect your data inside and outside WhatsApp groups and even hide your name. The action can bring more security and you can’t even imagine.

It turns out that people in bad faith can find out your name and add your number to their phonebook with the intention of applying scams in the future. So it is important that you know how to hide your name on the messaging platform.

Step by step on how to hide the name on WhatsApp

See how to hide your name on Whatsapp and protect yourself from blows. Check step by step:

Open Google and enter the code: Unicode U+2800; Then, click on the first search result; Now copy the blank space; Paste what was copied into the ‘Edit’ space of your WhatsApp username; To finish the procedure, click on “save”.

What’s New in WhatsApp

It will no longer be necessary to wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should guarantee greater discretion, as members will not be able to view the action.

The new option will allow only the admin to know who left the respective group. In this way, WhatsApp intends to end the “such person left” in the group, notifying the other users.

In addition, the messenger released the option to disable the “online” status in the application. It is worth mentioning that many updates are taking place in the messenger, however, those with the latest version of WhatsApp can already enjoy the news.

The feature, in practice, can make your profile more secret, keeping it anonymous to other users of the application. To disable the status, go to the ”Settings” tab and select ”Privacy” changes. Before changing the status, choose between the options: ”Nobody” in ”Last Seen”.

Once this is done, just click on the ”Online” option so that the system understands the hiding mechanism. This is a way for the messenger to state that it is committed to its users, fulfilling their requests. If the features are still not available to you, please try to update your app.