Lawyer impeters HC to vote with cell phone, but Gilmar denies request

The Superior Electoral Court’s resolution prohibiting the use of cell phones in polling booths does not restrict voters’ right to vote. With this understanding, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Gilmar Mendes denied preventive Habeas Corpus filed by a lawyer, in his own name, to vote with the device, and without going through any type of review.

Gilmar Mendes pointed out that the

Voting secrecy is a fundamental right



The HC was filed against the act of the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who prohibited the use of cell phones in the voting booth in this year’s elections. The petitioner claimed that it is not the competence of the court “to legislate as to restrictions on the voter’s right to vote”.

The lawyer asked for the order to be granted so that “the petitioner is guaranteed the right to enter the section and use the ballot box to vote in the election in October/22 without any kind of restriction on the right to vote, as well as without handing over the cell phone of their property to the polling station or president of the Electoral Section, without suffering any type of personal search either, without suffering any type of coercion or act of detention”.

Rapporteur of the case, Minister Gilmar Mendes stated that the act attacked does not have any illegality or evidence of state abuse. On the contrary, the measure ensures the secrecy of the vote, in the face of so many complaints of electoral harassment.

“In another aspect, news of electoral harassment is increasing across the country, in which employers seek to constrain their employees to vote for the candidate of their choice. prevent this offense is to curb mechanisms normally used by criminals to monitor the voting process, especially the photographic record of the electronic voting machine. Providing voters with the means to document their vote, therefore, constitutes a serious threat to political rights that make up the backbone of the democratic rule of law”, argued Gilmar.

The minister also pointed out that, in the current context of heightened spirits, the impacts generated by the rule on voter freedom are negligible. In this way, “in view of the Olympic benefits that the contested act projects on the Brazilian political system, by preventing mechanisms of inspection, by employers, of the political option of their collaborators, there is a commendable balance between the result of state intervention in the individual sphere and the objectives pursued by the Electoral Justice (proportionality in the strict sense)”.

Thus, as the minister describes, in view of the “manifest fragility of the arguments developed in the initial petition”, the petitioner’s objective was to challenge the authority of the Electoral Justice, “imbued for purely ideological reasons”.

“Probably under the influence of populist political forces, which flirt with authoritarianism and promote confrontation with democratic institutions in the expectation of obtaining political dividends, the petitioner goes through a confused reasoning, which is unable to shake the presumption of legitimacy of the act of public power. “

HC 219,979