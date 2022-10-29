Leaker “Confirms” AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX and 7900XT GPUs

AMD will reveal the next generation of GPUs on November 3

The announcement of the new generation of AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs, based on RDNA 3, will take place on the 3rd of November, and apparently some SKU confirmations are appearing. A leaker published information that would refer to the high-end RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs and their memories.

According to the deleted image, the GPU ending with XT would have 20 GB of memory, and the XTX would be equipped with 24 GB. New generations of graphics cards (and CPUs) often debut with high-end SKUs. Also, the amount of memory indicates a high-end GPU. These factors lead us to believe that this is the RX 7900.

Rumors from days ago even point to a Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 24 GB and RX 7900 XT with 20 GB. These two high-end RDNA 3 graphics cards will use Navi 31 GPUs and are codenamed “Plum Bonito”, according to the leak, which also revealed the codename of the other GPUs of this generation.

Although the announcement of the new generation of Radeon RX 7000 GPUs takes place on November 3rd, the well-known leaker greymon55 said that the launch of the new series should take place in early December.

Radeon RX 7900 Specs – Rumor

Radeon RX 7900 XTX Radeon RX 7900 XT Stream Processors 12288 10752 Memory 24GB GDDR6 20GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 384-bit 320-bit Memory Speed 20 Gbps 20 Gbps Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s

Unlike the many rumors that surfaced before the official announcement about NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs, the Radeon RX 7000 series has little speculation so far. One of them says that GPUs based on RDNA 3 will support the DisplayPort 2.1 interface.

For now, an RDNA 3 GPU was presented during the Ryzen 7000 processors announcement event. At the time, AMD showed the soulslike Lies of P running at 4K with the graphics maxed out, but no metrics were presented.

Regarding the launch of new video cards, the next one to hit the market is the RTX 4080 (the 16GB one, now the only RTX 4080) on November 16th.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will be Vulkan 1.3 Ready; confirmed support on RX 7000 series

The announcement took place on the Khronos Group website, where Vulkan 1.3 support is listed.



