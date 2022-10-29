learn to hide your name even in a whatsapp group

If you’re looking for more privacy, know that it is possible to hide the name even in a WhatsApp group. Perhaps you have already received a message from a stranger in the app who knew your name. As much as the surprise is at the moment, you just have to remember that the messenger displays the user’s name.

See too: Adding two photos to the WhatsApp profile is possible; learn how

If you access the profile of any contact, including those who are not registered in the address book, it is possible to read their name. So if you want more privacy, find out how to hide your name inside and outside a WhatsApp group.

Learn how to hide your name within a WhatsApp group

While some people look for ways to spy on others, there are those who care about their privacy. In the digital world, keeping private life protected is challenging but necessary. In this sense, know that there are ways to protect your data inside and outside of Whatsapp and even hide your name.

Unknown people can have your number, add it to their phone book and know your name. However, information that seems harmless is a tool for scammers and malicious people. So, learn how to hide your name on WhatsApp.

Step by step to hide the name inside the messenger

If you’re looking for anonymity within the most popular messenger on the planet, you’ve come to the right place. Just follow a few simple steps to hide the name on the profile, even within a group of Whatsapp. This will make life difficult for people who are not there to do good things.

Step by step:

Step 1 – The first thing to do is open Google and enter the code: Unicode U+2800;

step 2 – Then, click on the first search result;

step 3 – Now, do the following: copy the blank space.

step 4 – Paste what was copied in the ‘Edit’ space of your WhatsApp username;

step 5 – To finish the procedure you need to click on “save”.

Ready. From now on, no information will appear related to your name within the messaging app. That way, only your phone number will be visible for other users to see. However, if the person has a contact from you, they will have information about your number.