Libertadores highlights for your team to hire

Athletico-PR and Flamengo decide this afternoon, from 17:00 (Brasília time), at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil (Ecuador), the Copa Libertadores 2022. winners of the competition.

Several other athletes didn’t leave the continent’s number one interclub tournament with a trophy or a medal, but they played enough ball to get a more advantageous new contract or a transfer to a more important club on the international stage.

With that in mind, the “Blog of Rafael Reis” presents below seven foreign names that stood out during the Libertadores dispute.

See the list of gringos who did well and became interesting reinforcements for Brazilian teams to hire for the next season.

Lucas Janson

attacking midfielder

28 years

Argentine

Velez Sarsfield (ARG)

Lucas Janson, from Vélez, in a match against Flamengo Image: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The only athlete from a non-Brazilian club nominated for the best player award in this edition of Libertadores (disputes for the honor with Vitor Roque, Georgian de Arrascaeta, Pedro, Raphael Veiga and Rony), shirt 11 was mainly responsible for Vélez reaching the semifinals of the competition. Throughout the victorious Argentine campaign, Janson put seven balls in the net, distributed two assists and tired of creating goalscoring opportunities thanks to a very well-built mix of speed, skill and decision-making power.

As he is already 28 years old, he is off the radar of European clubs, which greatly improves the chances of a Brazilian team getting him out of Argentina. The problem is that Janson renewed his contract just over 20 days ago. In other words, trading with Vélez will not be very easy.

Sebastián Rodriguez

steering wheel

30 years

Uruguayan

Emelec (EQU)

Sebastián Rodríguez, Emelec midfielder Image: Disclosure

Despite being eliminated in the round of 16, the Emelec captain left his mark on the competition. Even playing for a club that is far from being the most important on the continent and without being a man of attack, Rodríguez managed to score a hat-trick (three goals in the same match).

The Uruguayan is an extremely technical midfielder, one of those who start to distribute the game from behind and, when necessary, go on the attack to solve problems. Good in mid-range and long-range shots, he scored three times against Deportivo Táchira and two more against Independiente Petrolero. Because he works in a market that doesn’t have that much money and also because of the lack of prospects of returning to Europe (he has already played in Spain and Switzerland), Rodríguez is a very easy target for Brazilian teams that are interested in signing him.

Maximum Perrone

steering wheel

19 years old

Argentine

Velez Sarsfield (ARG)

Maximo Perrone (right), Vélez midfielder Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP

If Janson was the player who decided the matches for Vélez in the Libertadores, Perrone was the guy responsible for making the team impose its dynamics on the opponents. One of the most talked about promises in Argentina today, the midfielder has not even completed a year playing among the professionals, but he already has fans spread across South America and Europe.

This is the biggest obstacle to a possible arrival of Perrone to Brazil in 2023. It is possible that the five-time world champion football clubs took a long time to discover the talent of the 19-year-old and that he ends up going straight to a Premier League team. , English, for example – would already be in Wolverhampton’s crosshairs.

Junior Sornoza

Half

28 years

Ecuadorian

Independiente del Valle (EQU)

Junior Sornoza scored against América-MG in Libertadores Image: RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

Yes, this is the same Sornoza who even had an interesting performance at Fluminense, but who was in debt at Corinthians. In Ecuador, shirt 10 recovered his best football and was one of the highlights of the Libertadores group stage.

Despite the early elimination of Independiente del Valle (he was behind Atlético-MG and Tolima in his group), the midfielder accumulated great performances and said goodbye to the tournament with five goals and an assist. “Relegated” to the Copa Sudamericana, he continued to play at a high level (he scored once more and gave four decisive passes, and led the Ecuadorians to the title, with the right to win over São Paulo in the decision.

Rodrigo Villagra

steering wheel

21 years

Argentine

Talleres (ARG)

Rodrigo Villagra (right) in action for Talleres Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Talleres are far from one of the most powerful teams in Argentina. But this season, he managed to go further in Libertadores than Boca Juniors and River Plate and only stopped in the quarterfinals, eliminated by Vélez. And Villagra played for the full 90 minutes of all 10 games for the Cordoba club in the competition.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, the Argentine practically doesn’t take cards (there were only five yellow cards during the entire season) and rarely has a physical problem that turns him into an embezzlement. In other words, he is an athlete that the coach can always count on and who never lets his club down.

Facundo Farias

attacking midfielder

20 years

Argentine

Colon (ARG)

Facundo Farias, Colón forward Image: Colón reproduction

Author of three of the eight goals scored by Colón in Libertadores, he was the main responsible for the modest Argentine team to have advanced as leader of its group before being eliminated by Talleres in the round of 16. Even because of the early protagonism achieved in the competition, it was thought that Farias would leave for Europe in the middle of the year (Porto was pointed out as the favorite to take him), which ended up not happening.

As he suffered a serious knee injury last month and is unlikely to return to the pitch until March, it is unlikely that any club on the Old Continent will risk signing him in the January window, which opens up an important opportunity for some Brazilian club. to enjoy.

Angel Cardozo Lucena

Half

28 years

Paraguayan

Cerro Porteño (PAR)

Ángel Cardozo Lucena, midfielder of the Paraguayan national team Image: Juan I. Roncoroni-Pool/Getty Images

Despite having a supporting spirit, shirt 15 has increasingly stood out in Cerro Porteño matches and has been progressively increasing its use in the Paraguayan national team. Originally a second midfielder, Cardozo Lucena can also be cast as a midfielder and even make up the second row on the right side.

The Paraguayan may not be an interesting reinforcement for clubs fighting for the Brazilian Championship title, but he is a valid option for teams with a more modest budget. Grêmio, who will return to the elite in 2023, has already tried to sign him at the beginning of the year.