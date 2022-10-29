LibreOffice on the Microsoft Store is now official

We now officially have LibreOffice on the Microsoft Store. This popular office suite is probably the top free alternative to Microsoft Office and contains the Writer text editor, the Calc table and chart editor, the Impress slideshow tool and much more!

Follow the article to find out why this release and what news it brings.

Understand the release of LibreOffice on the Microsoft Store

The non-profit organization The Document Foundation, based in Berlin, Germany, announced on October 20th that its LibreOffice product is now officially available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 or newer.

Therefore, the unofficial (but authorized) version made available and maintained by allotropia is no longer available in the store, anyone who wants to purchase LibreOffice at the Microsoft Store will need to pay a convenience fee of $4.59 (R$ 23.40 in conversion direct).

However the software is still available for free on the project’s official website, this practice of charging a “symbolic” value in app stores has gained strength and is a way to help finance the project, a similar policy was also adopted by the program to Krita illustrations, however other software like GIMP remains free on all platforms.

This is a marketing strategy that is being adopted by the developer in all stores where the suite will be available, helping to consolidate the application as a standard solution for companies and virtual ecosystems.

For the time being, there is no official position regarding the maintenance of other versions of LibreOffice in the Microsoft Store, such as the CIB Office, in view of the availability of the suite by The Document Foundation.

LibreOffice on the Microsoft Store

If any user, or mainly, company prefers a version with long-term support, they need to contact a partner company that offers this service.

LibreOffice is probably already the leading free office suite out there, so it’s essential to foster and standardize store exposure, which helps give the brand credibility as well as promote the product among the community and businesses.

This also prevents unsuspecting users from downloading the application from untrustworthy sites, risking getting a virus, or even funding someone who doesn’t actually contribute to the project.

What do you think of this type of measurement? Do you use LibreOffice? Have you tried this suite of applications on Windows? Tell us in the comments!

Do you already know the Diolinux Play platform? In it there are several courses, among them, one that teaches Storytelling, another that helps you be a master of image editing with Gimp and much more!