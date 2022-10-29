List brings together the best apps to watch TV for FREE on mobile

Nowadays, many people can use their cell phone to watch their favorite television shows. This means that it is not necessarily necessary for the person to have a television set, or to be in front of one, to have access to their favorite channels. This is because many channels currently allow their programs to be broadcast by cell phone applications.

That is, access becomes easier, since, as it is possible to use the cell phone to watch, a person can watch your program wherever they are. There are two ways to do this. The first is via the Internet, using the already known streaming or IPTV services. It’s worth remembering that some services may need a subscription, which is paid. But others, such as open channels, can make it available for free. Another way is through Digital TV, if it is available on the device.

Apps to watch TV for free

As mentioned earlier, some devices have a Digital TV application, which allows access to content for free. However, only cell phones with the Android operating system can count on this possibility. To access the channels, simply locate the application on your cell phone. Then you need to fit an antenna to gain access.

The fitting must be done in the same place as the headphones, and the antenna usually comes in the box of the mobile device. However, an alternative is to replace the antenna with the headset itself. It is possible to have access to open channels, if they provide the digital signal, through this application.

Another alternative is DirecTV Go, which is available for both Android and iOS. It is important to note that, although installation is free, it requires a subscription service, whose minimum package can cost BRL 59.90 per month, but it has more than 70 channels in its most basic plan.

In this way, it works as an IPTV service, and it is possible to connect up to two different screens. One aspect of this app for watching TV is that it allows the addition of other packages, such as the Premiere or HBO Max service.

In addition, other possibilities are SBT Vídeos and BandPlay, both with free content. Installation is free, and the schedule can be accessed by registering. Thus, both allow users to also have access to other content, on demand.

Another alternative is GloboPlay, which allows subscribers to access various content. It is possible to subscribe to the plan and have access to the company’s private channels, in addition to TV Globo content. However, you can also watch TV Globo programs in your region for free.

See also: Goodbye, IPTV: signal should go down soon

How to access?

The Digital TV app is already present on Android devices, just look for it in your apps.

On the other hand, DirecTV GO is available at: https://www.directvgo.com/br/home.

To access SBT Vídeos, the address is: https://www.sbtvideos.com.br/.

Who wants to access BandPlay, can use the link to download: https://bityli.com/NHHzYvoV.

Finally, to access GloboPlay services, the address is: https://globoplay.globo.com/.

See also: Your SmartTV may be in DANGER: learn how to protect your device