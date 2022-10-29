Live Football: Leicester vs Manchester City; lineups and where to watch today’s game

Leicester v Manchester City takes place this Saturday (29), for the 14th round of the Premier League
Leicester and Manchester City face each other at 08:30 (GMT) this Saturday, at King Power Stadium, in England, for the 14th round of the Premier League.
Streaming: ESPN.
–Continues after advertising–
In addition to being informed of how to watch on tv and online the duel between Leicester v Manchester Cityalso stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by viewing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.
Technical sheet – Leicester vs Manchester City
|Match
|Leicester v Manchester City
|Date / Time
|10/29/2022 at 8:30 am
|Streaming
|ESPN
|objective
|for the 14th round of the Premier League
|Stadium
|at King Power Stadium in England
|Manchester City lineup
|.
|Modality
|English Premier League
|Progress
|finished
This was another exclusive news for you who continue to follow us here at Live Football.
Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMTsee our Live Football category and stay updated.
–Continues after advertising–
Find out which are the main football matches today around the world. Check the schedules and schedule to attend.
Related
In addition to this game above, you will also enjoy reading: