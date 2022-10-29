Luan and Felipe Alves guarantee three points and G-8 for São Paulo – 10/27/2022

1) If Luan was thinking about his redemption, he would hardly have written a script like this against Atlético Goianiense. He came on in the 33rd minute to give more strength and competitiveness to a totally dominated midfield. And at 49, he hits a kick from outside the area and guarantees the third consecutive victory for São Paulo. It was a goal similar to that of the Paulistão-21 final. Just his fourth goal in 136 games. Just his 12th game of the season. Unlikely hero. One of the most beloved players by the fans.

2) If Luan scores few goals, Felipe Alves scored some in the game. There were at least six very difficult saves, two of them in the same play. A memorable match, which prevented the defeat of São Paulo.

4) No man is an island, said writer John Donne. He doesn’t know Calleri in São Paulo. Touch Calleri who is a goal, it worked, but it can’t be like that. The Argentine is isolated in front, waiting for a stretched ball and fighting with defenders. Scheme 1-9-1.

4) And why is Calleri an island? And why did Goianiense have almost 20 submissions? Because São Paulo didn’t have a midfield. Colorado is slow and has no vertical pass. Nestor was bad, Luciano too and Patrick was on the left. Goianiense had a lot of space to play. Rogério tried to improve with Moreira in the middle. And then with Luan. Pablo Maia was missed.

5) Moreira made a good start, he’s making a point, but he missed a few passes. None like Rafinha, who gave rise to only Goianiense’s goal.

6) Leo played badly again. Luizão was better. And the two will leave at the end of the year.

7) São Paulo fulfilled its mission. He had three games against teams that were poorly placed in the table and won all three. Now, face Galo, rival in the fight for the G-8. Things are moving along.