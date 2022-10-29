Lucca scores a penalty, but Ponte Preta takes Criciúma’s lightning draw in Serie B

For the penultimate round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championshipa black Bridge received the Criciúma on Friday night, at Moisés Lucarelli, in Campinas (SP), and tied for 1 to 1. Lucca opened the scoring for the hosts, but, in the next move, Hygor left everything the same.

So, the monkey bitter the sixth consecutive match without a victory, but assumes the 12th place of the national, with 46 points added. Likewise, the Tiger remains in the middle of the table. At the moment, the team is in ninth place, with 53 points.

The next round, as it is the last of the competition, has all the games happening at the same time. Therefore, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time) on Sunday (6), Ponte Preta visits the lantern Nauticalat Estádio dos Aflitos, while Criciúma receives the tombenseat Heriberto Hulse.

The duel between Ponte Preta and Criciúma

In a match that promised little due to being worth almost nothing to both teams, Criciúma scored after six minutes of play. Hygor received a pass from Serrato and played on goalkeeper Caíque França’s exit. However, after two minutes of VAR review, the referee disallowed the goal for an offside by shirt 11 in the bid.

At 27, it was Ponte Preta’s turn to have a goal disallowed. Serrato lost alone in the midfield, Cássio Gabriel found Lucca in the area and shirt number 9 put it to the back of the net. However, he was also in an irregular position, being signaled offside.

When the first half seemed to go into a goalless draw, Gedeílson tried to head away, but he missed the time and the ball touched the left hand of Criciúma’s right-back. After checking the VAR, the referee upheld the decision to call the infraction. In the kick, in the 48th minute, Lucca sent in the right angle of goalkeeper Gustavo.

However, Ponte’s happiness was short-lived. On the ball out, at 49, Serrato launched Marcelo Hermes and the side crossed on the second post, where Hygor was. The forward reached out to get the ball inside and give the visitors a lightning tie.

Second half with chances for both sides

On the return of the break, Criciúma needed only 10 minutes to scare again. Gedeílson crossed in the area, Lohan deflected it with a header and Caíque França made a great save. On the counterattack, Lucca was launched, won the race and kicked across, half without an angle, and the ball passed close to Gustavo’s post, leaving the baseline.

At 17, Lucca was launched in speed by Amaral, won the marker and crossed hard to the area, but Fessin arrived a second late and could not deflect it to the goal.

Finally, in the 41st minute, Criciúma had one more chance to turn the game around. Claudinho crossed in the area and the ball was left for Rayan, who fixed it and hit, but sent it over the goal. In the last play of the game, practically, Thiago Alagoano fell after Moses’ touch and asked for a penalty for the visitors. However, after hearing the VAR, the referee upheld the decision not to call the infraction.

