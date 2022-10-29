Man breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s house and hits husband with hammer

The Democrat’s husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital after being hit with a hammer; suspect was looking for Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House, when breaking into the house. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A man broke into the home of US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, in the early hours of Friday (28) and attacked the Democrat’s husband using a hammer, who was hospitalized, the congresswoman’s office said. The attacker was arrested and the motive for the attack is still unclear.

The house is in San Francisco, on the west coast of the United States. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital. He owns an investment firm and real estate business in the city.

The Speaker of the House was not there, but in Washington, on the other side of the country, where the seat of Congress is. With less than two weeks to go until the midterms, the legislative elections, in which she runs for reelection, she has been participating in her party’s fundraising campaigns across the country.

San Francisco Police say they arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. and found the assailant, identified as David DePape, 42, holding a hammer. According to CNN, he would have yelled “Where’s Nancy?” before the attack.

Security forces then disarmed him and took him and Paul Pelosi to a hospital. DePape will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and elder abuse in court.

“The Speaker of the House and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and ask for privacy at this time,” the deputy’s office said in a statement.

The FBI, the San Francisco Police and the Capitol Police (responsible for protecting lawmakers) said they will jointly investigate the invasion. A group of investigators from the department responsible for dealing with threats to congressmen was sent to California.

In a statement, the White House said President Joe Biden condemned the attack and said he was praying for the family. The case also resonated heavily among lawmakers — and was condemned by both Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the situation on Twitter. No. 2 in the same house, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, wrote that “violence has no place in this country” and said he was praying for Paul’s full recovery.

The attack further heightens the already tense political climate in the country ahead of the midterms, which will take place on November 8.

As Speaker of the House and number 2 in the line of succession to the Presidency, Pelosi received a series of threats from radical Trumpists, who even invaded his office in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, when they tried to prevent the confirmation of Joe’s victory. Biden on Donald Trump. That same month, a pig’s head was found in front of the deputy’s house, which was also spray-painted.

On Thursday, the New York Police Department called for “heightened vigilance” for the risk of attacks on political events and polling places, according to an internal statement obtained by Reuters.

Last weekend, gunmen wearing bulletproof vests and covering their faces were reported in Mesa, in the greater Phoenix area of ​​Arizona. They told local media that they would act as “watchdogs” to prevent fraud — although the official election day is set for November 8, in most parts of the United States it is possible to vote in advance.

After complaints from voters, the local county election commission released a statement criticizing the action. “Uninformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County polling stations are not increasing the integrity of elections. Instead, they are leading to complaints of voter intimidation. “While monitoring and transparency of our elections is critical, Voter intimidation is illegal.”