Man catches fire after being hit by stun gun | world and science



Man catches fire after being hit by stun gun

Man catches fire after being hit by stun gunreproduction

Published 10/27/2022 22:00 | Updated 10/27/2022 22:02

NEW YORK – A motorcyclist’s body caught fire after he was chased by police and hit by a taser, a stun gun. The case was registered in the state of Arkansas, in the United States, on October 13.

A video that went viral on the networks this Thursday (27) and was recorded by the security camera of one of the police officers shows the moment of the chase. You can see the man, identified as Christopher Gaylor, running away from officers at high speed.

He then enters a residential area and gets off the motorcycle. At one point, the suspect disappears from the images and, soon after, appears running from a police officer, who shoots the stun gun at the 38-year-old boy.

The local press reports that Gaylor carried a gallon of gasoline in his backpack and, because of this, a kind of “fireball” is formed after he is hit.

The images show the desperation of the man. When he finds himself engulfed by the flames he starts to run and throw himself on the ground in an attempt to put out the fire. The police then run to get a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

“Before the electronic control device (TASER) was activated, Mr. Gaylor could have chosen at any time during the vehicular chase, or in the seconds after he abandoned his motorcycle, complied with a traffic stop or stopped on foot,” the Arkansas Police Department said.

The statement also points out that Gaylor faces charges of criminal escape, failure to register a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. The latest updates point out that he is still hospitalized.