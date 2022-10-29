Man hits Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer after breaking into home in search of Democrat

SÃO FRANCISCO – A man broke into the house of the mayor From United States, Nancy Pelosiand beat her husband, Paulwith a hammer this Friday, the 28th. According to people informed about the investigation, the The suspect was looking for the Democratic leader and entered the couple’s San Francisco home, shouting, “Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?”

According to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, agents were called at around 2:30 a.m. to the house to report a burglary. When they arrived, they found Paul Pelosi82 years old, and the suspect, David Depape, 42, fighting for a hammer. Depape managed to get the tool and used it to beat Paul several times in front of the officers before he was surrendered and arrested.

The Speaker of the House was not at home at the time of the incident, but in Washington, where she was supposed to appear with the Vice President, Kamala Harris, at a fundraiser on Saturday night. The assault comes 11 days before the US midterm elections which has been marked by aggressive rhetoric by some candidates and supporters.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul at a 2019 event Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP

Paul Pelosi has suffered multiple traumas after being hit multiple times in the head. He was admitted to Zuckerberg General Hospital San Francisco for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition, however, was not immediately reported, but a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said he would recover.

Police have arrested David Depape and he will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and theft, according to Scott. Depape was also taken to a hospital.

The reason for the break-in is still being investigated, police said. According to sources familiar with the investigation, officers are examining all indicators of a motive, including the suspect’s social media accounts. THE US Capitol Police said in a statement that it is assisting the FBI and San Francisco police in the investigation of the break-in and attack.

The attacker was looking for the Speaker of the House and, before attacking Paul Pelosi, shouted, “Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy,” according to an individual briefed on the attack. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the Washington Post to describe details of an ongoing investigation.

The invader’s screams for the Democratic leader were an echo of the screams chanted during the January 6, 2021 invasion of the Capitolwhen supporters of Donald Trump that tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president, they looked for Nancy Pelosi through the corridors of Congress saying: “all we want is Pelosi”.

Members of the police work outside the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted. Photograph: ABC/Reuters affiliate KGO

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is second in line to the US presidency behind Vice President Kamala Harris, has a security team provided by the Capitol Police. Paul Pelosi, however, does not receive that same protection or any other government entity when he is not with the Democrat, according to three people familiar with the security protocol.

The attack comes less than two weeks before the elections for deputies and senators, which take place on November 8. As the Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative of one of the most liberal cities in the United States, Nancy Pelosi is a frequent target of criticism from Republicans.

In January 2021, during debates over the federal stimulus package because of the pandemic, his home was vandalized with graffiti saying “Cancel the rent” and “We want it all” and a pig’s head was left in front of the garage, according to reports. from the local media. Prominent Republicans, such as the Senate leader Mitch McConnellwere also targets of vandalism.

The suspect of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and assaulting her husband Paul Pelosi, David Depape Photograph: Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

In an escalation of political violence, in 2021, Capitol Police investigated nearly 9,600 threats made against members of Congressand several members have been physically assaulted in recent years.

the former deputy Gabrielle Giffordsa Democrat from Arizona, was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011. Representative Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball team practice. Republicans in 2017.

Members of Congress received additional cash amounts for security in their homes, but some pressed for even more protection as people showed up at their homes and members received an increasing number of threatening messages.

Pelosi’s home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in recent years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done in a salon while many were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside her residence. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

A police tape is seen in front of the home of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP

President Joe Biden spoke with Nancy Pelosi to “express his support in the wake of this horrific attack,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and the entire family of leader Pelosi,” said Jean-Pierre. “He is also very happy that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

Biden even declared during a speech in Philadelphia that the attack was “abominable”. “There is no place for political violence in the United States,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (Democrat of New York) said in a statement that he conveyed his concerns in a call with Nancy, describing the attack as a “cowardly act”.

Other congressional leaders also expressed their shock and outrage as they wished Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican from Kentucky) tweeted: “Horrified and disgusted by reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and the President’s home [da Câmara] Pelosi last night.”

Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 28, 2022

Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House and battered in 2017, echoed these comments in his own tweet, writing: “Disgusted to hear about the horrific attack on President Pelosi’s husband, Paul. Grateful for the actions of law enforcement to respond,” he said. “Let’s be clear: violence has no place in this country. I am praying for Paul Pelosi’s full recovery.”

Paul Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm. In May of this year, he was in the news when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and being involved in an accident. He was sentenced to five days in prison in Napa County, California, and three years of probation. The Pelosis have been married for 59 years and have five children. /AFP, AP and W.POST