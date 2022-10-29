Man shoots and kills dog in Padre Miguel | Rio de Janeiro

The man was handling a motorcycle on the sidewalk when the dog approached the suspect wagging its tailReproduction / PCERJ

Rio- A man shot and killed a dog on a street in Padre Miguel, in the West Zone of Rio, on Friday morning (12). The crime images were captured by security cameras in the region and the case was registered at the 34th DP (Bangu).

The images show the suspect handling a motorcycle parked on the sidewalk of Rua Francisco Leal as the animal approaches, wagging its tail. Then the man tries to scare the animal away by making gestures with his hands and scares it. Then the dog advances towards the man who retreats, draws his weapon and shoots.

At the time of the action, another stray dog ​​was approaching, but fled after hearing the shots. After killing the animal, the suspect fled on foot.

According to the delegate of the 34th DP, Bruno Gilaberte, the suspect is a security guard in the region. “So far we know that the author is a security guard who shot the stray dog ​​and fled the scene abandoning a motorcycle. We are still trying to confirm his identity,” he said.

According to reports provided at the police station, the author did not have a weapon. The Civil Police, however, has not yet confirmed this information. Diligences are underway to try to identify the perpetrator of the crime.