Mason’s Glove is announced by LOUD

Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, is the new ambassador of LOUD. The e-sports organization announced, on its social networks, the partnership with the influencer with the aim of developing different projects to boost the brand.
With audiovisual super production, LOUD announced the arrival of Luva de Pedreiro to the team of ambassadors.
In the published video, the 20-year-old tells a little bit of his story of overcoming up to that moment.
“Luva de Pedreiro is now an ambassador for LOUD. Chasing our dreams is what brought us here. Like Luva, we showed that it is possible to win and inspire an entire country. Welcome, Luva! noise even further away. Receive!”, the organization wrote.
In her networks, Luva also communicated to her millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram. He celebrated the partnership a lot and revealed that he was already, discreetly, using accessories referring to the brand.
“I am LOUD. My mission is to take Brazil to another level and show that we are the best in the world, damn it! Come on, damn **!”, he cheered.
At the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony, in which Luva de Pedreiro became the first Brazilian influencer to be invited to participate in the event, the young man was dressed in a green suit. He revealed that the costume was used in reference to LOUD’s colors.
“In the Golden Ball I was already LOUD and nobody knew. Make the L”, – joked Luva.
The influencer and the company exchanged messages on social media. In the wave of the published video, the Bahian supporter of Vasco highlighted the union and received a response.
At just 20 years old, Iran Ferreira was born in the village of Tábua, in Quijingue, Bahia, and became known as Luva de Pedreiro because of videos on social media playing football. Now, he carries out actions with several companies on the planet, alongside stars such as Messi, Ronaldinho, in addition to the coach Tite, of the Brazilian team.