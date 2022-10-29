Mason’s Glove is announced by LOUD

Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, is the new ambassador of LOUD. The e-sports organization announced, on its social networks, the partnership with the influencer with the aim of developing different projects to boost the brand.

With audiovisual super production, LOUD announced the arrival of Luva de Pedreiro to the team of ambassadors.

In the published video, the 20-year-old tells a little bit of his story of overcoming up to that moment.

“Luva de Pedreiro is now an ambassador for LOUD. Chasing our dreams is what brought us here. Like Luva, we showed that it is possible to win and inspire an entire country. Welcome, Luva! noise even further away. Receive!”, the organization wrote.