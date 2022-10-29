Mega-Sena of R$ 130 million: What can you buy to flaunt? – 10/29/2022

The Mega-Sena can pay this Saturday (29) a prize of R$ 130 million for those who hit the six dozen. The value already comes with the discount of the Income Tax.

O UOL researched some luxury items you could buy if you just wanted to blow your money and flaunt a lot. Just take a look.

Cristiano Ronaldo jet

The player Cristiano Ronaldo is selling the Gulfstream G200 jet, which he bought in 2015. The aircraft, built in 2006, was customized in 2019 by the athlete.

With capacity for 10 people, it has beds and a bathroom with shower. Not to mention the luxury seats, typical of the first class, minibar, electric oven, microwave and compartments for transporting food.

The value of the jet is estimated at around 20 million euros (R$ 105 million).

Hotel for sale in Rome can cost R$ 110 million; space needs renovation Image: Reproduction/Luxury Estate

A hotel in Rome

Have you ever thought about making the money yield even more? How about buying a hotel in Rome, Italy? There is one available. With 80 rooms spread over four floors, the market value is around R$ 110 million, but the owner accepts negotiations.

The site is in the center of the Italian capital and next to the Vatican, and the building has a total area of ​​4,000 square meters.

The ad itself warns that there is a need for reforms. Assuming you buy the building for R$ 110 million, there is another R$ 20 million left over for this work. And then just enjoy the profit.

A penthouse in Miami, United States, is for sale for R$ 126 million Image: Reproduction/Luxury Estate

A penthouse in Miami, United States

A penthouse with high ceilings, large windows, more natural light and integrated environments is for sale in Miami, United States.

There are four suites, six bathrooms and one more bedroom. With tall windows, it is possible to have a complete view of the region. Its area is 854 square meters.

The value: R$ 126 million. With the Mega-Sena prize it is possible to buy this mansion and still have R$ 4 million to spend as you wish.

Mansion located on the Saint-Tropez peninsula, on the French Riviera, can be bought for R$ 110 million Image: Reproduction/Luxury Estate

Living on the French Riviera

If the previous options don’t look good, maybe this one will convince you. How about living on the French Riviera, on the Saint-Tropez peninsula? A fully renovated home with 500 square meters, seven bedrooms, an equipped kitchen, a large closet, two hot tubs and so on.

Outside, a gigantic swimming pool and a helipad. The house has an integrated sound system, alarm and central air conditioning.

The mansion is being sold for R$ 122 million. It is possible to buy it with the Mega-Sena prize and still have another R$ 8 million in change to invest in parties, if that is the case.