Megan Fox’s amazing performance

In view of the performance of Megan Fox in “Until death”, we can only conclude that she really put on a show in her interpretation. The actress was responsible for playing the trophy wife of a businessman, named Mark (Eoin Macken).

Read more: House of the Dragon: George RR Martin praises actor’s performance

The character is trapped in a gilded cage, enjoying a rich and luxurious life, however, full of repressions. When contemplating her husband coming towards her, a feeling of fear takes over her, after all, he was taking her to an abandoned cabin, with the aim of celebrating 10 years of marriage.

However, things start to change when Mark handcuffs himself to his wife and shoots himself in the head. This was all part of a plan that would keep her tethered to her dead body, while two assassins would be heading to the scene to finish the dirty work.

In an overview, we can contemplate the actress Megan Fox, as someone who hit the nail on the head in this interpretation, a woman with feelings of inferiority and who learned to limit herself within her marriage. In addition, in the course of the scenes, she displays some bruises that, until then, were covered.

Cornered, Fox perfectly manages to embody a heroine, who has an intense desire to be free. However, she not only managed to clearly convey a certain reality to the audience, but also fulfilled her role with excellence under the screenplay by Jason Carvey.

The production has as its central point a bitter satire of marital experiences and a genre that has a direct and succinct narrative. Having a correct discernment for the entry of each character in the feature.

Until death It has a duration of 1h 28min, an agile film, however, nothing superfluous, capable of causing an impact on those who are watching, as well as hiding its weaknesses.

Check out the synopsis of “Until Death”