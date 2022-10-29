Motorola Moto G41 has an OLED screen, 48 MP camera with OIS and is very cheap – Tudo em Tecnologia

Launched in Brazil earlier this year, the Motorola Moto G41 is a good choice for its price range. After all, it brings a high quality screen, camera with optical image stabilization and plenty of storage. And today, it has a special discount coming out at R$ 1069 in installments.

For those who don’t remember, the Moto G41 is built around a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. As a result, it delivers good quality for those who enjoy games and videos on their smartphone. In addition, the hardware with Helio G85 and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, delivers good performance for daily use.

Camera-wise, Motorola has added a 48MP main rear lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). With this, it promises to capture photos and videos with higher quality. Furthermore, it includes more features like a 5,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

Main features:

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels);

6.4-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels); Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Mali-G52 MC2 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: triple (48MP with OIS, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro

triple (48MP with OIS, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro Frontal camera: 13 MP

13 MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 30W TurboPower charging

5,000mAh with 30W TurboPower charging Others: Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the back

Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the back Operational system: Android 11 under Motorola’s My UX interface

In super offer, the Moto G41 is a great value for money in the range of R$1000:

