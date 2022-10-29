Neto warns Vasco and criticizes player status: ‘No more’

In a dramatic script, Vasco saw the worst scenario happen in the final stretch of Series B. After being defeated, at home, by Sampaio Corrêa, the Rio team saw Ituano triumph against Londrina and live on in the fight for access. Therefore, the clash between the two clubs promises to be exciting, as it will be worth a spot in the national elite in 2023.

In view of this, Neto regretted Vasco’s current situation. Despite preaching respect to Sampaio Corrêa, the presenter highlighted that the Rio club, in São Januário, could not have been defeated. Therefore, he regretted that the crowd has to go through such an uncomfortable moment, given the possibility of a new fall in case of access.

“Vasco’s fans are a joke! You don’t deserve a team like that. With all due respect to Sampaio Corrêa, who played like hell on the counterattack, kicked ass, won the game 3-2 and deserved it. If Vasco thinks about going up to the first division, with that little ball he’s playing, he’ll fall again.”, he said on his Youtube channel.

At the end of his speech, Neto demanded a total overhaul at Vasco for the next season. Thus, the former player believes that Nenê, currently 42 years old, is no longer able to wear Cruzmaltino’s number 10 shirt.

“You have to change everyone, from the goalkeeper to the left winger. It’s no longer possible for a 42-year-old player to wear Vasco’s number 10 shirt. Vasco is very big. What a pity for the crowd. How absurd to do this with Vasco’s fans”, he concluded.