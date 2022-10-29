New action by the “bicycle thief” is registered in Vila Nova; Look

A thief who uses a circular bar bicycle to commit his robberies was caught once again by security cameras in Vila Nova, in Apucarana, shortly before the attempt to commit another crime. This time, the victims, 3 women, managed to get away with it. (See video below).

According to the incident report by the Military Police (PM), the “bicycle thief” approached 3 women on Péricles Street, in front of a mechanic shop, around 10:30 pm this Friday, 28. One of the victims told the PM that when they arrived, the thief ran towards them and gave a voice of robbery, asking for cell phones, but they retreated into the workshop, saying that no one had a cell phone. In this way, the thief took his bicycle and fled without taking anything.

In the video recorded near the place, it is possible to see the thief arriving on the street, but the action was not caught.

























Recently, on October 19, the same criminal approached an educator who arrived to work at a Municipal Child Education Center (CMEI), on Rua Grande Alexandre. At the time, he would have shown a firearm and ended up taking the victim’s cell phone, a Motorola G20, fleeing afterwards. A security camera from a neighborhood residence also caught the thief cycling down the street, minutes before the robbery. Watch by clicking here.

The PM guarantees that it reinforced patrols in the neighborhood, with the intention of capturing the thief.





