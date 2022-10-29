New Thriller Film With Anna Kendrick Gets New Casting | Films

New thriller movie will be titled “The Dating Game” and promises to tell the story of a serial killer.

Disclosure

According to Deadline, the new thriller movie titled The Dating Game, won news in the cast. The feature will be a production of Vertigo Entertainment and production company Let’s Go Again. movie will have Anna Kendrick as a protagonist.

According to the website, the new film starring Anna Kendrickwill have the addition of Daniel Zovatto as one of the film’s protagonists, in addition to the duo, production will have a cast formed by, Denis O’Hare, Kathryn Gallaghe, Nicolette Robinson, Kelley Jakle and Autumn Best already confirmed in the production of the film.

New production will be based on the story of Cheryl Bradshaw. What Bradshaw doesn’t know is that his fairy tale will turn into a nightmare when the chosen one puts aside the good guy persona and reveals his true face: Rodney is actually a serial killer.

Kendrick is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood today, known for his starring role in the film series The perfect choice and for his performance in the drama Unstoppable Lovein Jason Reitman. More recently, Kendrick has become a familiar presence for subscribers to various streaming services. The actress heads titles in Disney+, HBO Max and Quibi.

More details about the plot

In the plot, young Cheryl Bradshaw participates in a TV dating show called The Dating Game. At the end of the issue she participates in, she chooses number 1 suitor, the funny and handsome bachelor Rodney Alcala.

The Dating Game does not have an announced distributor and therefore no premiere date. More details about the new canvas have not yet been released.