Next iPhone may debut new type of side button; understand | Cell

Apple may change the volume button mechanism on the iPhone 15, scheduled for next year. The Pro and Pro Max versions may debut solid-state keys, according to information released by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for revealing accurate rumors. Without a mechanical part, the new solution would also replace the on/off button and would have tactile technology, working by pressure, just like the Home button inaugurated on the old iPhone 7.

If everything goes as planned, the new cell phones will only be launched in the second half of 2023. Also according to the analyst, the novelty would also be present in a likely iPhone 15 Ultra. In this way, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus cell phones would have the traditional mechanical buttons.

According to the website 9to5Macthe alleged change must be explained by Apple’s marketing team as a way to increase the component’s durability.

As with the switch from the traditional Home button to the tactile button, in 2016, Kuo believes that the new side button should also have a vibration motor with Apple’s Taptic Engine technology, to give that click sensation, in response to the user action. That would increase the total number on an iPhone to three of these components.

Other rumors about the iPhone 15 series indicate that the “Pro Max” version may have twice the power in camera zoom due to the periscopic lens, which promises to significantly improve the quality of long-distance photos. It is worth mentioning, however, that Apple has not officially commented on any of this information, and all this should be seen by the reader only as rumors.

On the other hand, according to the interview given by Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, to The Wall Street Journal, Apple should also adopt the USB-C port in its next line of smartphones, in place of the Lightning connector, as a way of adapting to the new requirements of the European Union that will come into force in 2023.