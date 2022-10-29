Neymar comments on a gossip site, and netizens react: ‘Law only for the poor’

photo: Pau Barrena / AFP Shirt 10 of the Brazilian National Team provoked netizens on social networks after the decision of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office

The decision of the Spanish prosecutor – to drop the charges against Neymar in the corruption and fraud process involving his transfer to Barcelona, ​​in 2013 – had repercussions this Friday morning (28/10). After the player’s post about the fact was published on a gossip page, the Brazilian team’s number 10 left a comment that ended up dividing the opinions of netizens.

The Instagram profile “Gossip of the day” published a post in which Neymar celebrated the decision of the Spanish Justice with the words “Believe in yourself and God will show you how strong you are”. The player then decided to comment on the post, writing: “Where’s the cookie gang?”.

Neymar’s reaction sparked a wave of comments, not all of which were favorable to the Paris Saint-Germain star.

“You’re the teacher of the cookie gang”, countered an internet user. “Rich, right? The law only works for the poor”, commented another, regarding the decision of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office. “Money speaks louder”, highlighted one user. “God has more to do my angel, he doesn’t pass his hand on the head of tax evaders, whoever does that is Bolsonaro”, wrote one girl.

There were also those who came out in support of the player. “Who knows, knows the man that this “mlk” !!!”, commented comedian Marcelo Zanggrandi. “Why are so many people wanting the guy to go wrong?”, asked an internet user.

Request for acquittal in case of corruption

The change of opinion comes in the final stretch of an extensive process that began seven years ago, when DIS, the fund that held part of the player’s rights when he was still a Santos forward, claimed to have felt cheated during the controversial operation.

But his allegations did not hold up during the hearings, according to the prosecutor, who considered that they were based on “assumptions” and not on evidence, “not even circumstantial.”

“I think the DIS has every right to understand that the transfer of Neymar had to bring them a greater benefit, but I think it was wrong in the jurisdiction”, explained Garca, adding that it would be more of a civil case than a criminal one.

In addition to Neymar and his parents, two former presidents of Bara (Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu) and a former manager of Santos, Odilio Rodrigues Filho, are on trial in this process that should end on Monday (31)