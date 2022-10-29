Neymar escapes from prison and will be able to play in the World Cup

Check out how Neymar’s trial went this Thursday and find out what measures will be taken from now on.

This Friday (28), the Prosecutor’s Office dropped all charges of corruption and fraud related to Neymar and the other defendants in the trial held in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The charges were dropped due to alleged irregularities surrounding the athlete’s transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

In this way, the prosecutor announced the “withdrawal of the charges against all the defendants and for all the facts” for which they were sued. It is worth noting that initially the prosecution had lost two years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros against the player.

What happens from now on?

First, after today’s decision, the trial will resume next Monday (31). That is, when the parties will show their final reports, according to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo. Thus, defendants will have the last word before sentencing.

It is worth noting that Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu and former Santos president Odílio Rodrigues Filho were also prosecuted. In addition to them, three legal entities were sued, they are: FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the company that the player’s parents founded to manage his career.

Thus, all were accused by the DIS investment fund, for the alleged concealment of the real value of his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar signing

Barcelona initially stated that the signing of Neymar cost 57.1 million euros. That is, 40 million for the family and 17.1 million for Santos. However, the Spanish court calculated that the operation cost at least 83 million euros.

Thus, for DIS, which was part of the Brazilian supermarket group Sonda, Barcelona, ​​Neymar and later Santos allied themselves to hide the true value of the operation through other contracts from which they were left out.

Therefore, the company, which acquired 40% of the player’s economic rights in 2009, received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 million officially paid to the Brazilian club.

Therefore, considering itself harmed, both because it did not receive its share and because of the exclusivity contract signed by Neymar and Barcelona, ​​the DIS fund asked for the refund of the 35 million euros that it calculates to have lost.

In addition to the value, the group also asked for five years in prison for the player, Rosell and Bartomeu and millionaire fines.

Player statement

The player stated that he signed the documents that his father presented:

“My father has always taken care of contract negotiations, I sign what he asks,” said the player.

In addition, Neymar was questioned about offers from clubs other than Barcelona and he stated that he was aware of rumors from other clubs. However, the player makes it clear that he always dreamed of signing a contract with Barcelona and in 2013 he left Santos to do so.

Image: Alizada Studios/shutterstock.com