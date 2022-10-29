Neymar frees himself from accusations in lawsuit over fraud in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office dropped all charges against Neymar in a case that investigated corruption and fraud in the transfer of the player from Santos to Barcelona, ​​in 2013. Paris Saint-Germain was subject to a request for two years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros (approximately R$52 million). The decision also extends to the other defendants in the case: the athlete’s parents; the managers of the family company N&N Consultoria Esportiva; former Santos president Odílio Rodrigues; former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu; and also Sergi Atienza, legal representative of the Catalan club.

“This judgment was based on presumptions, not evidence. And DIS has the right to think that it benefited less from the transfer of Neymar, but it erred in its jurisdiction, as it should have gone to the civil (court) and not to the criminal court,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in its conclusions, according to the spanish newspaper Brand, closing the case that started last week.

On October 17, Neymar was heard by the Spanish Justice. He was asked by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office if he had participated in the contacts with Barcelona for his departure from Santos. The 30-year-old player said in a statement that he did not remember and reiterated the decisions of his father and manager. “My father always took care of contract negotiations. I sign what he asks,” said the 30-year-old star. “My father always took care of all that, he was always responsible for it.”

Neymar went to court in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on October 17, for a trial of fraud in his transfer to the Spanish team. Photograph: Nacho Doce/REUTERS

The case was framed by the Spanish judiciary as possible corruption between individuals, and could even lead to an eventual arrest for Neymar with about a month to go before the start of the Qatar World Cup. The player’s defense pointed out that the conduct is not considered a crime in Brazil and that, therefore, he could not be punished, leaving Tite calmer.

Grupo DIS held 40% of the athlete’s economic rights at the time he left Santos for Barcelona, ​​in 2013. The sale was announced for 17.1 million euros (R$ 88.7 million, at the current exchange rate) and the company received a share of 6.84 million euros. After that, Barcelona reported that the real value of the transaction was 57 million euros, and the difference of almost 40 million euros was deposited to the N&N company, on behalf of the athlete’s parents.

After an investigation, Barcelona revealed the contract made with Neymar. The documents showed an even higher value than previously disclosed: 86.2 million euros, including points such as gloves, a transfer to the Neymar Jr Institute and commissions to the striker’s father. DIS, therefore, claims that it should have received 34.5 million euros and sought redress in court.

“Spanish Justice, therefore, is now following the same outcome that had already been offered by FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Organs highest bodies in football matters, which have also ruled and recognized the legality of the transfer, in a decision final, finalized, “said the NR Sports, player advice. “Nearly ten years of the transfer and of all the defamatory, biased and negligent attempts by the private accusers, which caused incalculable reputational damage, the case is definitively closed.”

Neymar celebrated the withdrawal of the charges by sharing an image of the news on social media. “Believe in yourself and God will show you how strong you are,” wrote the athlete.

The business society, led by Delcir Sonda, invested R$5 million to buy a percentage of Neymar’s contract – the remaining 60% remained with the saints – and accuses the player, his parents, Barcelona and Vila Belmiro’s own alvinegro of a maneuver to not pay what he is entitled to, culminating in crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud by simulated contract.

“What happened, clandestinely, was a secret, confidential operation that defrauded my client’s rights. In 2011, payments began, which later reached 40 million euros, for the player and his companies, coordinated by the athlete’s father”, explains lawyer Paulo Nasser, representative of DIS and FAAP (Federation of Athletes’ Associations). professionals) in the process.

Spanish law provides for two years of imprisonment and professional disqualification, plus a cash penalty. DIS still wanted compensation of 25 million euros (BRL 131 million) to cover your loss. If Neymar were convicted, he could lose his Qatar Cupscheduled to start on November 20th or even have to return to Brazil, due to a ban on acting in Europe.

“The personal commitments of other parties are outside our scope of analysis and are of little relevance to us. Both DIS and FAAP, as well as the Spanish prosecutor’s office, are calling for the penalties provided for the alleged crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud under a simulated contract to be applied. These penalties include detention, professional disqualification in the European Union, fines and compensation. Our client wants neither more nor less than what Spanish law provides as a consequence for the crimes. It is not a matter of money, but of justice”, emphasizes Paulo Nasser before the prosecutor’s decision this Friday.

“And what is the clear proof of this pact between Barcelona and Santos? A confidential document was discovered that was not registered with the Santos management committee, a document signed totally outside the normal negotiation patterns, in which Barcelona and Santos state the following: ‘if DIS, in the future, charges something more Regarding Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, ​​Santos and Barcelona will share the damage equally. So, in our view, this document, which was discovered and is in the process, is a document that proves the intention of Santos and Barcelona to keep the fraud alive and deceive the DIS”, defined Nasser.