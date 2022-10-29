Neymar lines up, gives a magic pass, but Mbappé misses a goal; Look

PSG suffered more than expected, but beat Troyes 4-3 today (29) for the French Championship. The capital’s team suffered defensively, but had Neymar and Messi inspired to win in a comeback. The Brazilian ace contributed a goal and an assist and could have come out with even better statistics, but he was ‘hindered’ by Mbappé.

At 21 minutes of the second half, shirt 10 received in the middle with double marking. First, with few touches of the ball and a lot of speed, he left both markers behind. A third player came out for combat and took a cut.

Neymar continued to drive the ball at speed and easily passed the fourth marker, heading towards the fifth. When it looked like he was going to be disarmed, the Brazilian ace made a magical move, stepped on the ball with his right foot, turned over the round ball and hit the heel with his left foot.

The pass with the left-hander was conscious, in depth, leaving Mbappé in the face of goalkeeper Gallón. However, the French striker hit hard, low, on top of the goalkeeper, missing the chance to score an anthological goal for PSG.

victory and leadership

With yet another victory in the French Championship, PSG now has 35 points, five more than Lens, second in the competition.

Now, the team from the French capital turns its attention to the European Champions League. Leader of Group H with 11 points, the same score as Benfica, second place, PSG faces Juventus next Wednesday (2/11), at 17h (GMT).