Nicolas cites Grêmio and sets where he wants to play in 2023

With guaranteed access to the first division of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio faced Tombense last Friday (28), at Soares de Azevedo stadium. Tricolor Gaúcho opened an advantage of two goals scored by Elkeson and Gabriel Silva, but gave the tie to the team from Minas Gerais.

With the result, Renato Portaluppi’s team remained in the runner-up of the competition with 62 points. The Minas Gerais team reached 45 points and confirmed its permanence in Serie B. After the game, left-back Nicolas spoke about his future at the club.

Nicolas talks about staying at Grêmio

In an interview, Nicolas stated that he knows he will not have opportunities at Athletico. However, the player revealed that his wish is to continue in the Immortal. However, he needs to wait for the new club board to define his situation.

“I don’t even know how it’s going to be, I know it’s going to change the board. If you’re going to stay, you can be sure you have a lot of desire. I know they won’t use me at Athletico, so I can look for another club. Priority is Grêmio”, said the side.

Tricolor election postponed

With the anticipation of the game between Grêmio and Brusque, for the last round of Série B, the club’s election had a change in the date. Thus, according to the president of the Deliberative Council, the first round will be on November 7th.