Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans in a surprising duet

The Australian actress and the Welsh singer and actor joined the voices and the result is incredible. Nicole Kidman and Luke together in a surprising duet with the theme ‘Say Something’ by Christina Aguilera. To listen to the end!





Released on the 4th of November, Luke Evans’ new album, ‘A Song For You’ features a guest appearance by Nicole Kidman.

The singer and actor invited the Australian actress to do a duet with him on a new version of the song ‘Say Something’ that won a Grammy and Christina Aguilera.

The result is surprising. The voices of this duo are perfectly matched.

On social media, they exchange praise and words of gratitude.

Double dose duet

According to a press release, Luke and Nicole met on the set of the miniseries “Hulu” in Australia. At the time, Nicole invited Evans to join her and her husband at their home. in Sydney at a dinner party.

After dinner, the actress told her husband, country singer Keith Urban, to go to the piano and invited Evans to join him in singing.

Evans revealed that he sang ‘Make You Feel My Love’ by Adele and that Nicole, who loves to sing, has joined him.

The Gallic singer never forgot this evening and when it came time to record the song ‘Say Something’, he immediately thought of the actress, as he “knew it would fit very well with Nicole’s voice”.

Luke Evans told that Nicole and Keith Urban liked the idea and that the actress did not hesitate and accepted the invitation. So she recorded her part in her husband’s studies and the result is in sight.

However, Nicole was so grateful that she thanked Evans for the invitation and posted a video of the recordings on her Instagram.

Then Evans, who couldn’t believe it, made a point of sharing that he’s the one who is extremely grateful. ‘You have no idea how grateful I am!’ he stated.