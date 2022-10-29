‘Normalized the Demonic’: Christians Warn About Vanessa Hudgens’ Witchcraft Film

Christian leaders are warning of the dangers of witchcraft after actress Vanessa Hudgens announced a documentary about her personal journey in witchcraft.

“Dead Hot: Season Of The Witch” Witch”, in free translation in Portuguese), records the Disney star and singer GG Magre on a pilgrimage to Salem, seeking to deepen their experiences with the occult.

After the announcement of the new movie by the Disney star, who has already spoken publicly about his involvement with witchcraft, Christians in the United States are warning that Hudgens and Magreem are in danger by getting involved with the kingdom of darkness.

Ted Baehr, founder of the Christian Film & Television Commission, an organization dedicated to rescuing values ​​in mass media, stated that Vanessa “needs to discover the truth of Jesus Christ to achieve her goals and desires” rather than pursuing the occult.

The Deception of Sorcery

“We need to pray for her,” he told The Christian Post. “All false religions and occult practices have ultimately failed because the adversary promises but never delivers. In contrast, Jesus Christ always keeps his great promises, like his promise to give each of us a more abundant life and freedom.”

Rescued from darkness by Jesus, Ted knows the deception of occult practices. “Having grown up in the entertainment industry, with parents who were stars (my father starred in 62 movies), I was involved in all aspects of paganism until I met Jesus Christ in 1970,” he commented.

“What I found was that none of the people in the many spheres of the New Age liked each other; in fact, they hated each other. So the Love of Jesus Christ was refreshing.”



Poster for Hudgens’ new documentary. (Photo: Publicity/Bunim Murray).

Evangelist John Ramirez, who was once trapped in Satanism, warned that practices that may seem innocent, especially during halloweenserve to open doors for evil forces.

“They reveal the darkness”, pondered Ramirez about the new Hudgens documentary, in an interview with The Christian Post.

satanic mission

Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York, highlighted that “Satan is on a mission to normalize the demonic“.

“[Porque] the more influencers and people he can get to normalize the demonic, the easier it will be for the masses to welcome him into their lives. So this is a joint effort. If you’re a Christian and if you have discernment, it’s very obvious to see,” Mike explained.

He added: “Throughout Scripture, witchcraft appears as counterfeit comfort and counterfeit power. It’s always going to seem in a way that makes you think, ‘Oh, this is how I’m going to meet the love of my life. This is how I will prosper financially. It always comes in the form of success.”

talking to spirits

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Vanessa Hudgen revealed that she has had the “gift” of hearing and talking to the dead since she was a child.

“I was sitting on a headstone in a cemetery with my best friend. And we found this headstone of a spirit that we were told was very playful. So I said, ‘Hi Sam. I’m Vanessa’.”

Julie Pizzi, president of the documentary’s production company, said that Hudgens and Magreem “have been doing little spells since they were kids.”

“As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity to connect with the spirit realm ran much deeper than ghost hunting. It’s an exploration into the spiritual realm,” Pizzi revealed.