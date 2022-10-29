Norman Reedus reveals Daryl-focused spin-off title

This Wednesday (05), Norman Reedus revealed the title of his new spin-off series of “The Walking Dead”: “Daryl Dixon”. Named after his iconic character, the production will show him on an adventure through France.

Through his social networks, the actor released an image with the announcement of the series, in which a gloomy Eiffel Tower appears in the background.

Check out:

“Daryl is a fish out of water to begin with. If Daryl meets new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that is going through the apocalypse, [é] something entirely different,” Scott M. Gimple, writer and producer of “The Walking Dead,” said in a recent interview with Total Film. The information is from the NME.

“He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again and also not being with – probably – the only people in the world he’s comfortable with,” he added.

In addition to the new Daryl series, AMC also recently announced TWD spin-offs focusing on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), as well as one for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). None of the productions have a set release date.