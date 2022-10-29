North Korea fires new ballistic missiles, heightens tensions on the peninsula

Action coincides with the end of South Korean and US naval exercises; on monday, 31, both countries begin air activities that will have more than 200 combat aircraft

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan



THE North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, the South Korean army said, the latest in a series of weapons tests that could culminate in a nuclear test, according to Washington and Seoul. The South Korean army said it had detected “two ballistic missiles fired from the Tongchon area of ​​Gangwon between 11:59 am (11:59 pm the previous day) and 12:18 pm”, referring to a province on the east coast of North Korea. The launches coincide with the end of the amphibious naval exercises of the South Korea and two United States, and two days before the start of the air exercises, which will start on Monday and will mobilize more than 200 fighter planes. The regime led by Kim Jong Un, considers these exercises as an affront and in response, carries out shootings like today. With negotiations on the peninsula long stalled, tensions have escalated this year over a series of military tests by North Korea, which recently declared its nuclear power status “irreversible”.

For months, the United States and South Korea have warned that a new nuclear test, which would be the seventh in the country’s history and the first since 2017, is being planned. On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North had everything ready for this test. “It appears that they have already completed preparations for their seventh nuclear test,” he said during a parliamentary speech. Since Yoon Suk-yeol’s arrival, South Korea has stepped up joint military exercises with the United States, which recently sent a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the area, and with Japan. Analysts believe that Pyongyang wants to take advantage of the blockade between the great powers of the United Nations Security Council to accelerate the modernization of its weapons. At a recent council meeting to discuss the launch of a North Korean missile that flew over Japan, China, Pyongyang’s main ally, accused the United States of provoking this series of fires. For months, this instance has been divided on how to respond to the communist country’s actions: China and Russia sympathize with Kim Jong Un and the rest of the council calls for an increase in existing sanctions against the country.

*With information from AFP