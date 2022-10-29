NUBANK: Check out the biggest tips to increase your card limit

O Nubank is one of the most requested digital banks in the country and its most desired tool is the credit card. This is because the fintech card has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, often when the limit is granted, the credit is lower than expected.

So, check out some tips to increase your purple limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.

Nubank can unlock up to BRL 5,000 in your account

O Nubank is one of the most requested digital banks by Brazilians today. This is because, in addition to the various advantages available to customers, the bank grants autonomy to users, such as, for example, adjusting the credit card limit.

A recent fintech release allows users to unlock up to BRL 5,000 in the app simply and quickly.

With the amount unlocked, the bank’s customers can pay bills and settle debts. In addition, it is possible to supplement income, make purchases, invest in other financial investments, among other possibilities.

How to receive BRL 5,000 in the Nubank app?

As already mentioned, the unlocking up to R$5,000 at Nubank It is very practical, the customer who wants to increase the limit of their credit card must use part of the balance available in their digital account.

For example, if a person needs BRL 300 to make a purchase, they simply deposit this amount in the bank and convert it into a limit on the card.

However, after the transaction is completed, the amount is unavailable in the digital account until the card invoice is paid. Once the debt is paid off, the customer has access to the balance again, being able to use it as a credit card limit or make it available in the fintech account.

Nubank informs that it is possible to use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function that helps the customer to build a credit card limit. In any case, it is worth mentioning that if the payment of the invoice is not made, the value of the account will be used to pay off the debt made with the card. In addition, the customer will be subject to additional penalties and interest.

Step by step on how to unlock the BRL 5,000

Citizens can convert their Nubank balance into a credit card limit through the Nubank application.

Check below the list with the complete step-by-step to release the limit of BRL 5,000; Look:

First, access the Nubank app;

After that, on the home screen, click on the “credit cards” area;

Then choose the “adjust limit” option;

Now tap on the “book as limit” tab;

At this stage, you must inform the desired amount (with a limit of R$ 5 thousand);

finished! In a few seconds, the new limit will be available on the card.