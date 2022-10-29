NVIDIA confirms its latest driver hurts Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Update 526.47 is causing instability issues in the new franchise game

Officially launched last Friday (28), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is having issues on some PCs that were not present in their test versions. According to developer Beenox, this may be related to the use of NVIDIA GPUs that have the latest driver supplied by the manufacturer installed.

In a message posted on Twitter, the company stated that driver 526.47 is causing some shooting game instability issues. “For now, we suggest you keep the 516.59 or 522.25 drivers”, stated Beenox on its official profile on the social network. NVIDIA states that it is already aware of the problem and that works on releasing a hotfix.

“This is specifically why our latest Game Ready driver was not promoted or recommended for this title in the first place.,” the company said in a statement sent to PC Gamer. Launched last Thursday (27), the update brought optimizations for several games and prepared PCs to play games like Sackboy: A Grand Adventure and F1 2022.

Old drivers can cause crashes

Although NVIDIA recommends that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players use older drivers, they can also cause some problems. On Reddit, it is common to find messages from players who claim that they have installed the latest update as a way to prevent the game from continuing to freeze.

In some cases, players who opted for the Steam version of the game had to wait for a long file verification process after crashes happen. However, the situation seems to be arising in a timely manner and did not prevent the title from having the best debut of the entire series on Valve’s store.

Until the moment, NVIDIA has not released a release date for their hotfix., but noted that the most problematic driver is identified by code 526.47. On its official website, the company provides instructions on how to revert to a previous driver if you already have the latest update present on your machine — click here to check.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: check out the comparison between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Game performs well on all platforms



…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: PC Gamer