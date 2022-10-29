Offer: Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm Stainless Steel) 27% off!

O Apple Watch Series 8 brought so little news that the upgrade ends up not being worth it for those who have a Series 7, for example.

Among the new features, we have a temperature sensor that can help women’s health, in addition to the watch being able to detect serious car accidents and subsequently call rescue services and their emergency contacts.

But if you have an older Apple Watch and have your eye on a new one, the Series 8 is the best on the market. Today, we are bringing you a very good offer. O Magazine Luiza is selling the model with box stainless steel 45mm in silver and a sports bracelet in white for BRL 6,999.

Like all steel case models, it also has a GPS + Cellular connection. These models also end up being much superior in terms of durability, as they also have sapphire screens — much stronger than the X-ion glass of aluminum models.

As this same version of the smartwatch is sold by Apple for R$9,599, the discount here reaches 27%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be divided into up to 10 times on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, this price drops to BRL 6,299.10 — which also represents a discount of 27% in relation to the cash value charged by Apple, of R$8,639.10.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

In both cases, take the opportunity to save another R$100 when entering the coupon 100THINKDIFFERENT in the cart! 🤑

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you buy your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow the offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or through a channel on Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all, so you don’t regret it later — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.