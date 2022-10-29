Official note on the delegation’s return to Brazil and restrictions imposed by the Electoral Justice

Red and Black Nation,

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo is three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores and knows that the time would be to celebrate, which we would like to do alongside our passionate fans.

However, considering that the second round of the presidential elections was held on the same date as our delegation’s return to Rio de Janeiro, in view of the determinations imposed by the President of the Regional Electoral Court, Desembargador Elton Leme, Flamengo had to commit not to carry out any public festivity to welcome our athletes and celebrate the title with our fans.

The restrictions imposed by the president of TRE-RJ include the ban on crowds of fans, especially around the Tom Jobim international airport, which is why a special disembarkation procedure will be adopted, which will not allow fans to have any contact with the athletes or with the cup.

Flamengo therefore asks that our fans do not attend the airport, since, due to the ban on festivities, the disembarkation and evacuation of athletes and the cup will be done without any contact with fans.

Finally, Flamengo emphasizes that, at an opportune moment, our fans will have the right to celebrate together with our team this great achievement, of which each of you is an integral and inseparable part.

Greetings Red and Black,

FLAMENGO REGATAS CLUB

THREE CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE LIBERTADORES DA AMERICA CUP