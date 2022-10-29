Olivia Wilde is outraged by news that she ended her engagement to be with Harry Styles: ‘Complete bullshit’ – Monet

Olivia Wilde with ex Jason Sudeikis and musician Harry Styles (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress and director Olivia Wilde, 38, spoke about rumors that she had left her ex-fiancé, actor Jason Sudeikis, for musician Harry Styles.

The information was taken from an interview with the American artist published on Thursday (8) by Vanity Fair.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, with a hygienic mask under their noses, on a walk through the streets of London (Photo: Getty Images)

“The complete bullshit that I traded Jason for Harry is totally inaccurate,” began the ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’ director. “Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that comes to an end, ours didn’t end overnight,” she continued. “Unfortunately Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially ended our relationship at the start of the pandemic.”

“We were taking care of two children during the confinement, so we were divided during this period. Once it became clear that living together was no longer beneficial for the kids, it became the most responsible thing to do, because we could be better parents by being like friends who live in different houses.”

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in a May 2019 photo at an event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Together since 2011, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split in late 2020 and share two young children. The actress made public her relationship with the British musician, 10 years her junior, in January 2021, shortly after her engagement with her ex-husband ended.

At the time of their split, however, sources told Page Six that Olivia Wilde had an affair for about a month with Harry Styles before deciding to break up with Jason. The actress and the musician met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, a film directed by her.

Olivia Wilde with the documents on stage; the actor Jason Sudeikis in the series Ted Lasso (Photo: Getty Images; Reproduction)

To make matters worse, sources told Page Six that there was a rift in the casting of Olivia Wilde’s film. The protagonist Florence Pugh would have been bothered by an alleged make-out between the director and the musician on the set of the long while she was still in a relationship with Jason.

Therefore, Florence would have reduced its participation in the promotion of the new project, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5).

The cast of Don't Worry Honey: Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

