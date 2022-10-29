Once again “glue” in Bolsonaro’s hand draws the attention of netizens

The words that were in Bolsonaro’s hand were “13th”, “FÉR” and “H Extras” – (Credit: Reproduction/Rede Globo)

On the night of this Friday (28/10), internet users returned to talk about candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) strategy of using a “glue” in his hand. During the debate on Globo, viewers managed to see some words written in his hand. of the presidential candidate.

The words that were in Bolsonaro’s hand were “13th”, “FÉR” and “H Extras”, referring to the thirteenth salary, vacation and overtime. In addition to these, it is possible to read on the hand of the candidate for reelection the acronym “IPI”, probably signaling the Tax on Industrialized Products, the other scrawled term was not legible in the images in which the presidential candidate’s hand appears.


Glue in the first round of elections

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has written in his hands points that he intends to discuss in debates and interviews. on the Sabbath of National Journalon August 22, at the beginning of the electoral campaign of the first round, the Chief Executive took a “glue” with the themes “Nicaragua”, “Argentina”, “Colombia” and “Dário Messer”.


However, if the goal was to get any of the four themes written down in hand, Bolsonaro was not successful. The interview with William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos addressed topics such as democracy, pandemic, environment and economy.


