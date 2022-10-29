Only Murders in The Building: Grey’s Anatomy Star Confirmed for Season 3 Cast

The critically acclaimed series Only Murders in The Building has a new face for its third season. Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) will have a recurring role in the new year series of the Star+. Williams has been in the medical drama for twelve seasons as Surgeon Jackson Avery, the actor will return for an episode in Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. Only Murders in The Building is starred by Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Only Murders in The Building is a comedy-mystery series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The first season premiered on August 31, 2021 and the second season premiered on June 28, 2022.

The series follows “Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), three strangers who live in Arcodia and share an obsession with crime. Suddenly, the neighbors find themselves embroiled in one when they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in the building they live in in New York.”.

Check out the trailer for the first season of Only Murders in The Building:

Paul Rudd Returns for Season 3 of Only Murders in The Building

the protagonist of Ant Man (2015), Paul Ruddwas confirmed in the cast of the third season of Only Murders in The Buildingthe actor appeared in Season Finale from season two as Ben Glenroy.

The second season also brought the appearances of Dear Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Andrea Martin and Mark Consuelos. Check out the trailer for the second season of Only Murders in The Building:

