Palmeiras enters the list of men’s and women’s Liberta champions

This Friday night was historic for the Palmeiras women’s team, which won the Libertadores title for the first time. In the grand final, the palestrinas thrashed Boca Juniors 4-1 and lifted the cup with a campaign that had 100% success. With the conquest, Palmeiras joined the select group of clubs that have already won both the men’s Libertadores and the women’s Libertadores.

The first team to achieve such a feat was Santos, who had already won America with the men’s team in 1962 and 1963, and repeated the championship with the women’s team in 2009 and 2010. The following year, with Neymar and company, Peixe won his third men’s title.

In 2012, it was Colo-Colo’s turn to join Santos. The Chilean men’s team won America in 1991, while the women’s team was crowned champion in 2012.

After that, it was Corinthians’ turn to join the list. Timão won its only Libertadores title with the men’s team in 2012. The women’s team is the three-time champion of the continent, lifting the cup in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

By beating Boca Juniors in the final, Palmeiras also joined their rivals and Colo-Colo. Three-time champion in the men’s (1999, 2020 and 2021), Verdão had the champions Palestrinas in Quito, Ecuador, this Friday.

With the conquest, Palmeiras is the owner of America in both men’s and women’s for a few hours, until the end of the decision between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, which takes place this Saturday, at 17:00 (Brasília time).