Patrick Dempsey Wants To Work With Ellen Pompeo Again

Patrick Dempsey confessed in an interview with the program “ExtraTV” that he is open to the possibility of working again with Ellen Pompeo. The two played the famous couple Derek and Meredith Gray in the series “Grey’s Anatomy” for several seasons, until his character was killed off.

Patrick reappeared in the most recent season of the hit show, but it was a dream.

Now the actor has commented on returning to work with Pompeo, who he assures remains in contact, as they made an immediate ‘click’ when they met and started working together.

His comments come nearly a year after the rumor that Ellen Pompeo received a bribe for not delivering a ‘toxic environment’ while working with the actor.

“I would love to work with her again,” he said. “I have some ideas,” she commented on how they could get together.

When asked what these ideas are, Dempsey limited himself to saying:

“I’ll tell her first and then we’ll see if it happens. Me and Ellen have always had a special relationship in front of the cameras, and behind them too,” she said of her ‘instant connection’:

“I think a lot of the success of the show was because of that chemistry and that relationship. People want to believe in love,” she explained.

Recently Ellen Pompeo confirmed that she will not be acting in every episode of the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

According to TVLine, Pompeo will have a reduced role in Season 19, although she will continue to produce and narrate all episodes, though she will only physically appear in eight of the 20 or 23 episodes.

ABC announced in January that the medical drama has been renewed and Pompeo — one of three remaining original cast members, along with Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. – Would return, but now it is known that due to her work on a new series on the Hulu platform, “Orphan”, she has run out of time.

In May, the actress hinted that instead of trying to shut down the show, she was trying to figure out how Grey’s could survive without her.

“The show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love the show. It has inspired so many generations of healthcare professionals, so I think for young people, it’s really good content and we’re going to try to keep it for young people, not necessarily with me, but continue beyond me.”

