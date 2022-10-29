Penalty crisis at City has a rotation of 9 beaters, Guardiola angry and even Ederson as a potential candidate

Manchester City face Leicester this Saturday (29), in the opening round of the Premier League, and will be pressured by another penalty kick error since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the club.

O Manchester City opens the 14th round of the Premier League this Saturday (29), at 8:30 am (Brasília time), against Leicester City, at King Power Stadium. A win in this match, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+, replaces Pep Guardiola’s team momentarily in the leadwhich today is from Arsenal.

But it’s good that the current English champion doesn’t depend on a penalty to seal the result away from Manchester. Because, if that’s the case, the numbers in recent seasons do not inspire confidence and a new mistake can boost a dilemma that not even the brilliant coach is able to resolve with his squad.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The “penalties crisis” had its most recent chapter on Tuesday (25th), when Riyad Mahrez missed the penalty against Borussia Dortmundfor the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League. The loss didn’t change City’s situation in the tournament, but it increased the lot of mistakes at times like this.

Since Guardiola took office at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City missed 25 of 80 penalty kicks in their favorwhich means 31.25% (worst record of all England teams in the period). Mahrez’s failure was also the 5th in the last 19 attemptsonly on penalties in normal time.

“See, I admire the courage and bravery of the boys who take penalties. I don’t know how many millions of kicks we missed. This has happened many times in this competition (Champions League)”, shouted Guardiola at the press conference still in Dortmund.

“Riyad was exceptional two or three years ago. He took the 1-1 penalty here (against Dortmund) and helped us reach the semi-final for the first time. Lately he lost. Will reflect. He can take a break now from penalties “.

Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola during Manchester City v Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in August 2022 Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The problem is that swapping out scouts hasn’t had any effect. Since 2016, City have had nine official penalty takers, of which seven (Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Yaya Touré) were wrong at least once. The only ones with 100% success are rodriwhich charged only one, and Erling Haalanda player who has just arrived in England and who has everything to take on the role once and for all.

But then who can be the solution to this question? Perhaps the only Brazilian in the cast and who has not yet received an opportunity.

An integral part of City’s philosophy of possession, Ederson is recognized worldwide for his ability to play with his feet. In the last round, including assisted Haaland in clearing the way to victory over Brighton. And he has already declared himself as “the best collector” of the team in training.

“I’m the best penalty taker, but he (Guardiola) doesn’t choose me to hit (laughs)”, joked the Brazilian, in an interview given in November 2020. It’s worth remembering that Ederson played for a while at São Paulo’s base and has Rogério Ceni, an excellent free-kick and penalty taker in his time as a goalkeeper, as an inspiration.

“It didn’t come to the fact that I became the official collector, but At a certain point in the championship I said that, if there was a penalty in the match, I would take it and ended up not having it.. It’s something I always train, without a goalkeeper, there alone, I set some targets for myself to hit and, if it starts the same thing as last season, I’ll take over,” repeated Ederson months later.

The opportunity has not yet taken place, but the goalkeeper paints it as an alternative to try to solve the problem that has plagued Manchester City for years. Missed penalties have already jeopardized campaigns in the Champions League and prevented wins in classics against Liverpoolfor example.

In the past, Guardiola has joked about the possibility of Ederson taking on the role of scout. Maybe it’s time to consider more seriously?

“When I said that before, I was kidding. Now it’s kind of kidding. De Bruyne is a great hitter, so is Gündogan. What I want is a guy with the personality to go out there and score. It’s a problem we have. important, we can’t lose, no matter who hits. Again, I’ll think about Ederson, maybe he’ll be the collector next time“, the Spaniard told BBC Sports in 2021.