Perrone: With initial blitz, Palmeiras wins the women’s Libertadores – 10/28/2022

Palmeiras made history this Friday (28) by winning the women’s Libertadores title for the first time. The 4-1 victory over Boca Juniors was built by blitzing at the beginning of each stage separated by a period of control of the game by the Argentine team in the first half.

Alviverde started the match running over the rival in the first five minutes. Boca barely managed to touch the ball. The Palmeiras performed perfectly the “lose and press” and did not leave the field of attack. The initial blitz paid off. Ary Borges opened the scoring in the 4th minute.

The impression was that coach Ricardo Belli’s team would make the Olympic tour in Quito, Ecuador, without any scares. But Palmeiras could not keep up the pressure. Gradually, Boca found spaces, mainly due to the Brazilian team’s marking failures. At 14 minutes, Priori took advantage of one of these errors and tied the game. In the rest of the initial stage, the Argentines were more dangerous.

According to the website Footstats, there were eight shots by Boca (four on target) against five (one on target) by Palmeiras in the first half, which ended in a draw.

The Alviverde team came back from the break as the game started: being aggressive in the marking and suffocating the opponent. The new blitz resulted in the Brazilian club’s second goal, with Byanca Brasil, in the 3rd minute. Only this time Palmeiras had the breath to keep the pressure on for longer. At 12 minutes, Poliana made it 3 to 1.

After the third goal, Palmeiras shrank dangerously. Boca put pressure on, mainly thanks to the skill of Yamila Rodríguez, who forced Jully to make an important save in the 33rd minute.

Pressed until the end, the palmeirenses held on. In the 44th minute, the talent of Bia Zaneratto appeared, who scored a goal. It was the best way that Palmeiras could find to seal the historic conquest and in an undefeated way.