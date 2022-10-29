Pezzolano calls Cruzeiro fans for the cup game: ‘We have to celebrate’

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro hopes to have a good audience against CSA in Mineiro

Coach Paulo Pezzolano summoned the Cruzeiro crowd to fill the Mineiro stadium and have a real party at the game for the delivery of the Serie B cup of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be against CSA, which is fighting relegation. This will also be the Fox’s last game of the season.

The confrontation against the team from Alagoas will be played on November 6, at 18:30. The other matches of the 38th round of the Second Division will also be played on the same day and time.

” the game of the year. The team, the players, the staff, the commission and everyone who works at the club, Cruzeiro and the fans, we have to close the year hugging everyone together, because we got what we wanted. At the beginning of the year everyone We knew it would be very hard, a long and difficult road. And it was difficult, no doubt, but these players made it a little easier”, he began.

“We hope that Mineiro is full, because Cruzeiro has returned to the place where it should never have left. It’s a very tough economic moment. Today we deserve to end this game with victory, everyone hugged and with the Mineiro packed”, concluded Pezzolano.

Cruzeiro expects a good audience for the final match of 2022. The fans mobilize on social media to fill the Gigante da Pampulha and follow what could be the likely relegation of the “rival”, which has been a “thorn in the side” of the Fox in recent years.

Ticket sales for this match will start later this week.

Scenario in Serie B

In the last game before facing CSA, Cruzeiro thrashed Novorizontino 4-1, this Thursday (27), at Jorjo, in Novo Horizonte, for the 37th round of the national competition. With the result, the Minas Gerais club reached 75 points in the table.

CSA, on the other hand, is at great risk of being relegated to Serie C. Bolivia Querida is in 16th position, with 42 points – one less than Novorizontino, the first team in the Z4. The chances of descent are estimated at 34.8%.

To stay in Division Two without relying on results, the CSA must win. In the event of a tie, the club will have to hope for the defeat of the São Paulo team, which will face the already relegated Operrio, away from home.